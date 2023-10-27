Roosevelt Road Building sidewalk closure

Dear students, faculty and staff,

Urgent repairs must be made to the sidewalk that is adjacent to the Roosevelt Road Building. As a result, the sidewalk will be closed beginning today, and it is expected to remain closed until late December or early January.

Pedestrian traffic will be rerouted to the parking lane on the north side of Roosevelt Road, and a concrete barrier wall will be placed to ensure pedestrian safety.

We appreciate your cooperation and ask that you exercise caution when traveling in this area.

If you have any questions or concerns about this work, please email planning@uic.edu.

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services

For more information, please contact:

Sherry Krsticevic

sherylk@uic.edu