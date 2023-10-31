Safety and support resources for our community 

Dear UIC community,

Our values, compassion and care must be upheld for every member of our campus community to feel safe and respected. Coming together as a community, especially in times of adversity, is necessary to ensure all can live, learn and work without fear.

We write to describe what we are doing to ensure the safety of our campus and to remind you of the support, programs and resources available:

Chicago campus safety

The UIC Police Department continues to monitor local, national and international situations with our partners at the Chicago Police Department and federal agencies. We have no reason to believe a known threat exists for our campus nor has crime on campus increased. If this were to change, the campus community would be alerted. UIC Police routinely adjusts patrols, security tools and resources in response to crime or intelligence received about potential threats. If you see something that raises concern, call UIC Police at 312-355-5555 (emergency) or 312-996-2830 (non-emergency).

There are many personal safety resources and tools in place to support your safety and well-being on campus and in the surrounding area, including:

If you have questions about safety on campus, please contact UIC Police, uicpd@uic.edu.

Supportive services and well-being

As outlined in a recent campuswide message, comprehensive resources are available for students who need academic, mental health or well-being support, and for faculty and staff who need guidance on caring for students in distress and supporting their own self-care.

Together, we can ensure a secure and thriving environment at UIC. Please be kind to yourself, and take care of each other.

Sincerely,

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services

Kevin Booker

Chief, UIC Police