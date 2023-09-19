Safety messaging on Blackboard

Dear faculty,

It is my pleasure to share a brief but important update regarding safety resource messaging on campus.

Beginning Monday, Sept. 18, Campus Administration and the Office of Administrative Services have initiated using Blackboard as an additional tool to connect with students in an effort to raise awareness with respect to the numerous personal safety resources available at UIC.

Delivered in rotation via the Blackboard landing and/or homepage, messaging will outline and highlight the following topics and resources available to students:

Active threat emergency

Blue light / Startel boxes

UIC SAFE

Night Ride

Theft prevention

Emergency communication plan tips to prevent crime on campus

Practice good pedestrian habits

Walking smart

Elementary street sense

Elevator sense

Crime reporting

Think Safe, Be Safe, Keep Safe

No action is required on your part. This informational message is designed to provide context about the new safety messaging that began yesterday. These messages will continue to be visible on Blackboard with the intention of raising awareness among our students about the critical safety resources available on our campus.

Thank you,

Karen Colley

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Office of the Provost

provost@uic.edu