Safety Town Hall Meeting for Students

At the December 5, 2019, UIC Senate meeting Chancellor Amiridis assigned the UIC Senate to form a task force that includes students, staff members, and faculty members to look specifically at and make recommendations for a) how to communicate most effectively with the community members about the available safety measures on campus and b) to consider some changes that may be needed.

We are convening a Town Hall to provide an opportunity for student campus community members to express their opinion about communication for available safety measures on campus and consideration of needed changes.

The Town Hall is scheduled for Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in UIC Student Center East Cardinal Room, 750 S. Halsted St., from 5-7 p.m.

