Saliva Testing Open as Scheduled Sept. 14

Dear students, faculty and staff,

UIC’s saliva-based testing program will be available the week of Sept. 14th as scheduled.

The University has secured laboratory staff to perform saliva-based testing because of its importance to the safety of the campus community.

Weekly mandatory testing groups–students and staff in campus housing, certain students and faculty/staff in performing arts, and student-athletes and athletics staff–will be tested as scheduled.

Individuals with voluntary testing appointments will be tested as scheduled.

The next available appointments for reservation are Wednesday at the Dorin Forum and Tuesday at Student Center West. Appointments must be scheduled online in advance.

Saliva-based testing is available for students and employees who are not displaying symptoms of COVID-19. If you are displaying any symptoms of COVID-19, please seek care from a medical provider and do not visit a testing site.

For additional information on preparing for the test, obtaining test results and contact tracing, please visit the saliva testing webpage.

Sincerely,

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services

TJ Augustine

Vice Chancellor for Innovation