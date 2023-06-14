Sandy J. Wayne named dean of the College of Business Administration

Dear faculty, staff and students,

It is my pleasure to announce that following a national search, Sandy J. Wayne has been named dean of the University of Illinois Chicago College of Business Administration, effective Aug. 16, pending approval by the University of Illinois Board of Trustees.

Professor Wayne received her PhD in human resource management and organizational behavior from the Mays School of Business at Texas A&M University and her MBA from Illinois State University. She first joined UIC as an assistant professor of management in 1987. In 2014 Professor Wayne assumed the role of associate dean for faculty affairs in the College of Business Administration, a role in which she dutifully served until last year, when she was appointed interim dean.

After joining UIC, Professor Wayne rose through the ranks, becoming an associate professor in 1993 and a full professor in 2003. An accomplished and award-winning business scholar whose research focuses on leadership effectiveness in the workplace, Professor Wayne was a 2020-2023 University Scholar recipient and has had her work published in an impressive array of publications, including the Journal of Applied Psychology as well as the Journal of Management, among many others.

Prior to her appointment as associate dean for faculty affairs, Professor Wayne also served as the faculty director for UIC Business Scholars and the co-director of the Institute for Leadership Excellence and Development (iLEAD) — roles she continued to serve in following her appointment as associate dean.

Professor Wayne will continue to leverage her career of continuous success, the accomplishments contained therein and the relationships she has forged in her time at UIC to lead the college and its community to new heights. I have great confidence that Professor Wayne will build upon an already strong foundation in the college, forging new relationships with the business community and enabling the success of the next generation of business leaders and change-makers.

I would like to thank the search committee, chaired by Pete Nelson, PhD, dean of the College of Engineering, as well as the search firm WittKieffer for their dedicated work throughout the entire search process.

Please join me in congratulating Professor Wayne and welcoming her as the new dean of the College of Business Administration.

Sincerely,

Karen J. Colley

Acting Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Tyler Nielsen

pniels2@uic.edu