SAVE THE DATE: 2020 UIC Impact and Research Day

Dear Student:

The 2020 UIC Impact and Research Day will be held on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. This important campus-wide event showcases undergraduate, graduate and professional student research and engagement. It covers a broad range of scholarship and impact: Art/Design/Humanities; Business/Computer Science/Mathematics; Engineering/Physical Sciences; Life Sciences; and Social Sciences. Awards will be given in a variety of categories.

UIC Impact and Research Day provides students in all disciplines the opportunity to showcase their scholarly pursuits both in and outside of the classroom, including research, service, study abroad, internships, student employment, creative activities, career development, leadership and more in one of four different formats.

Registration for the UIC Impact and Research Day will open in January, but now is the time to begin planning your project. Further details on the event and specific instructions for participation can be found online at: https://research.uic.edu/impact-and-research-day/.

UIC Impact and Research Day is presented by the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research, in conjunction with the Office of the Vice Provost for Undergraduate Affairs, Honors College and the Division of Student Affairs.

If you have any questions regarding the 2020 Impact and Research Day, please feel free to email ird@uic.edu. We look forward to seeing many of you in the spring.

Dr. Joanna Groden

Vice Chancellor for Research

J. Rex Tolliver

Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Jacqueline Berger

jacquieb@uic.edu