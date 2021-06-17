Dear Colleagues,

Below please find a link to the Schedule of Approved Holidays for Fiscal Year 2022.

Please note that December 29, 30 and 31 have been designated by President Killeen and the University Chancellors as gift days. December 24 has been designated as a half gift and half excused day.

Employees of the UI Hospital and Clinics will receive the gift days as additional floating holidays that may be used any time between December 24, 2021 and June 30, 2022, with supervisor approval. This approach will ensure that these units can maintain excellent patient care services during the holiday break and as always, seven days a week.

https://hr.uic.edu/holiday-schedule/

Additional information about the December schedule will be communicated in November 2021.

Sincerely,

Michael Ginsburg

Associate Vice Chancellor for Human Resources

