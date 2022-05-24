Dear colleagues,

The Schedule of Approved Holidays for Fiscal Year 2023 has been posted online.

Please note that Dec. 23, 29 and 30 have been designated by President Killeen and the university chancellors as gift days. Dec. 28 is an additional designated holiday and replaces the half gift/half excused day from prior years.

UI Health employees will receive the gift days and the Dec. 28 designated holiday as additional floating holidays that may be used anytime between Dec. 23, 2022, and June 30, 2023, with supervisor approval. This approach will ensure that these units can maintain excellent patient care services during the holiday break as always, seven days a week.

Additional information about the December schedule will be communicated in November 2022.

Sincerely,

Michael Ginsburg

Associate Vice Chancellor for Human Resources

For more information, please contact:

Joanna Wolek

jwolek@uic.edu

balmes@uic.edu