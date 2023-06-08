Dear colleagues,

The Schedule of Approved Holidays for Fiscal Year 2024 is available online.

Please note that Dec. 22, 28 and 29 have been designated by President Killeen and the University Chancellors as gift days. Dec. 27 is a president-designated holiday and replaces the half gift/half excused day from prior years.

Employees of the University of Illinois Hospital & Clinics will receive the gift days and the Dec. 27 president-designated holiday as additional floating holidays that may be used any time between Dec. 22, 2023, and June 30, 2024, with supervisor approval. This approach will ensure that these units can maintain excellent patient care services during the holiday break.

Additional information about the December schedule will be communicated in November 2023.

Sincerely,

Cheri Canfield

Interim Associate Vice Chancellor for Human Resources

For more information, please contact:

Susan Balmes

balmes@uic.edu