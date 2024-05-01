Dear colleagues,

The Schedule of Approved Holidays for Fiscal Year 2025 is now online.

Dec. 24, 30 and 31 have been designated by President Timothy Killeen and the university chancellors as gift days. Dec. 27 is a president-designated holiday.

Employees of the University of Illinois Hospital & Clinics will receive the gift days and the Dec. 27 president-designated holiday as additional floating holidays that may be used any time between Dec. 24, 2024, and June 30, 2025, with supervisor approval. This approach will ensure that these units can maintain excellent patient care services during the holiday break and, as always, seven days a week.

Please note that the Election Day state holiday does not apply to colleges and universities.

Additional information about the December schedule will be communicated in November 2024.

