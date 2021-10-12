Scheduling for COVID-19 boosters

Dear faculty, staff and student employees,

UIC staff and student employees who have received two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at UIC/UI Health may schedule appointments to receive a booster vaccine, based on CDC recommendations, using MyChart.

The CDC strongly recommends that the following groups should receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster, six months after completing their primary series (two doses) of the Pfizer vaccine:

People age 65 and older.

People age 18 and older residing in long-term care settings.

People age 50–64 with underlying medical conditions.

The CDC also recommends that the following groups may receive the COVID-19 booster, six months after completing their primary series (two doses) of the Pfizer vaccine:

People age 18–49 with underlying medical conditions .

. People age 18–64 who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional settings , including frontline essential workers, health care workers and education workers.

The CDC also recommends that people who are immunocompromised receive a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine 28 days after completing their primary series (two doses).

More information about eligibility and answers to Frequently Asked Questions can be found on the CDC’s website.

APPOINTMENT SCHEDULING

If you have a MyChart account, you will receive an email directing you to schedule an appointment. This will be sent to the email you have connected to your MyChart account.

If you are having difficulties accessing your MyChart account, you can call 844.90.MYUIH (69844) to talk to MyChart staff.

You will only receive an email directing you to schedule an appointment if it has been at least six months since you completed your primary series (two doses) of the Pfizer vaccine.

If you are unable to schedule in MyChart, please call 833.53.MYVAX (69829) Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Due to high demand, call times may be longer than anticipated.

All UIC employees and student employees may choose to receive their booster at UIC/UI Health locations identified in MyChart, including University Village, Mile Square Health Center, and the Eye and Ear Infirmary.

Please make sure to bring the following to your appointment:

Your i-card.

Your CDC-issued vaccine card.

Currently, COVID-19 boosters are only available for those who received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Boosters have not yet been approved for the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

At this time, the COVID-19 booster is not mandatory.

If you are a UIC staff member or student employee and you did not receive two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at UIC/UI Health, you will not be able to schedule in MyChart. If you would like to receive your Pfizer-BioNTech booster at UI Health, call 833.53.MYVAX (69829) Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to schedule an appointment or find a COVID-19 vaccine near you.

We are also entering flu season, and it is recommended that all students, faculty and staff who will be on campus receive the influenza vaccine. For more information, read about where to get a flu shot on campus and why it’s important to get vaccinated for influenza.

Sincerely,

Robert Barish, MD, MBA

Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs

Susan Bleasdale, MD

Chief Quality Officer and Assistant Vice Chancellor for Quality & Patient Safety