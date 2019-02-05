Search for Assistant Vice Chancellor, UIC Extended Campus

Dear Colleagues,

We are pleased to announce that a national search for the Assistant Vice Chancellor, UIC Extended Campus is now underway. The search committee is being chaired by Bo Fernhall, Dean of the College of Applied Health Sciences.

The Assistant Vice Chancellor will provide administrative leadership and oversight for UIC Extended Campus (UIC EC) and report dually to the Provost and to the Vice Chancellor for Innovation, while administratively being part of the Vice Chancellor for Innovation’s leadership team that will develop and implement strategies to enhance UIC’s position as an innovative and entrepreneurial university.

The UIC Extended Campus provides learners of all ages with innovative and transformative programs to further their growth as individuals and to assist them in more fully participating in and contributing to society. Extended Campus offers quality, multi-generational programming—credit and noncredit programs, certificates, courses, and workshops—that helps individuals gain knowledge, build skills, acquire tools, access resources, and develop networks that provide scaffolding to new and self-fulfilling opportunities.

We would appreciate your assistance in ensuring a successful search by sharing this opportunity broadly with your colleagues. Evaluation of applications and nominations will begin immediately. For fullest consideration, candidates should complete an electronic application, including a letter of interest, curriculum vitae, and the names and contact information for a minimum of three references by February 28, 2019.

Please direct nominations and questions or concerns regarding the search and application process to Margot Wosko Pietrusiewicz, search coordinator, at mwosko2@uic.edu.

Sincerely,

TJ Augustine

Vice Chancellor for Innovation

Susan Poser

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Margot Wosko Pietrusiewicz

mwosko2@uic.edu