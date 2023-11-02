Search for CATE executive director

Dear colleagues,

We write to announce that a search for the next executive director of the Center for the Advancement of Teaching Excellence is underway. The search committee is being chaired by Michael Scott, associate professor in the College of Engineering and innovation education director in the UIC Innovation Center.

Founded in 2020, CATE supports all of those with teaching responsibilities at UIC, including faculty and graduate student teaching assistants, in adopting evidence-based, inclusive and innovative teaching practices to ensure the success of a diverse student body from the undergraduate to graduate and professional student levels. The executive director of CATE will bring a vision for growing and sustaining this dynamic teaching and learning center by building upon its core resources and programming. They will build on a history of collaborative work with units across campus, have new opportunities to leverage CATE resources and programs to support the development and implementation of grant-funded educational projects, and advocate for institutional transformation around learning and teaching in ways that support UIC’s mission.

We would appreciate your assistance in ensuring a successful search by sharing this opportunity broadly with your colleagues. Evaluation of applications will begin in January. For fullest consideration, candidates should read the full job advertisement, including application requirements, and complete an electronic application by Jan. 5, 2024.

For more information, please read and share the job advertisement. Nominations, questions or concerns regarding the search and application process can be sent to Faizan Abid, assistant vice provost for faculty affairs, at fabid2@uic.edu.

Sincerely,

Karen Colley

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

Mike Stieff

Vice Provost for Faculty Affairs

