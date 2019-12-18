Search for Faculty Athletic Representative

Dear Colleagues,

We are pleased to inform you of an internal search for the UIC Faculty Athletic Representative (FAR). Our Department of Intercollegiate Athletics is a nationally competitive Division I program serving nearly 300 student athletes in 18 sports, which have won numerous conference championships and awards for both academic excellence and community engagement.

The Faculty Athletic Representative’s primary responsibilities are to promote academic integrity, to support institutional controls of our Intercollegiate Athletics, and to facilitate interaction of athletics and academics while enhancing the student-athlete experience at UIC. Additional information about the important role of the Faculty Athletic Representative can be found at the NCAA Faculty Athletic Representative Association website: http://farawebsite.org/what-is-an-far/fara-handbook/

FAR candidates must be full-time faculty with a strong interest in collegiate athletics. Previous experience in collegiate athletics is preferred although not required. The position requires a four year commitment and comes with an annual salary supplement. Administrative and logistical support and assistance will be provided by the administration of the Department of Intercollegiate Athletics. For full consideration, candidates should apply and submit a letter of interest and curriculum vitae by January 31, 2020, to Teresa Soto Plutz, Executive Assistant to the Chancellor and staffer to the search committee, at TeresaS@uic.edu.

We encourage you to share this opportunity broadly with our faculty to ensure the best possible pool of applicants for this exciting opportunity. If you wish to nominate a colleague for this position, please send the individual’s name and email address to Robert Dixon, the Registrar and Chair of the search committee at RobD@uic.edu, with a copy to Teresa Soto Plutz at teresas@uic.edu.

Go Flames,

Michael D. Amiridis

Chancellor

Robert Dixon

Chair, Search Committee

UIC Registrar

For more information, please contact:

Teresita Soto Plutz

teresas@uic.edu