Search for Faculty Athletic Representative

Dear Colleagues,

I write to encourage you to apply or to nominate a colleague to serve as the UIC Faculty Athletic Representative (FAR).

The Faculty Athletic Representative’s primary responsibilities are to promote academic integrity, to support institutional controls of our Intercollegiate Athletics, and to facilitate interaction of athletics and academics while enhancing the student-athlete experience at UIC. Additional information about the important role of the Faculty Athletic Representative can be found at the NCAA Faculty Athletic Representative Association website: http://farawebsite.org/what-is-an-far/fara-handbook/

FAR internal candidates must be full-time faculty with a strong interest in collegiate athletics. Previous experience in collegiate athletics is preferred although not required. The position requires a four year commitment and comes with an annual salary supplement. Administrative and logistical support and assistance will be provided by the administration of the Department of Intercollegiate Athletics.

For full consideration, candidates should apply and submit a letter of interest and curriculum vitae by Jan. 31, 2020, through job posting link at: https://jobs.uic.edu/job-board/job-details?jobID=126420&job=faculty-athletic-representative-far

If you wish to nominate a colleague for this position, please send the individual’s name and email address to me at robd@uic.edu, with a copy to Teresa Soto Plutz at teresas@uic.edu.

Go Flames!

Robert Dixon

Chair, Search Committee, Faculty Athletic Representative

University Registrar

For more information, please contact:

Teresa Soto Plutz

teresas@uic.edu