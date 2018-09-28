Dear Colleagues,

I am pleased to announce that a national search for the Dean of the College of Architecture, Design, and the Arts is now underway. The search committee is being chaired by Michael Pagano, Dean of the College of Urban Planning and Public Affairs.

The College of Architecture, Design, and the Arts houses four academic schools (Architecture, Art & Art History, Design, and Theatre & Music, each led by a School Director), as well as the historic Jane Addams Hull-House Museum, and Gallery 400. The College is currently in a period of growth and expansion, including the recent addition of programs at the graduate and undergraduate levels. The next Dean will be charged with supporting the growth of the four academic schools, and advancing the capital campaign for the realization of a new, state-of-the-art building for the performing arts on campus, following the University’s expected selection this fall of three internationally recognized design firms to compete for the project. More information about the position can be found online.

I would appreciate your assistance in ensuring a successful search by sharing this opportunity broadly with your colleagues. Evaluation of applications and nominations will begin immediately. For fullest consideration, candidates should complete an electronic application, including a letter of interest, curriculum vitae, and the names and contact information for a minimum of three references by November 5, 2018.

Please direct nominations and questions or concerns regarding the search and application process to Faizan Abid, Assistant Vice Provost for Faculty Affairs, at fabid2@uic.edu.

Sincerely,

Susan Poser

Provost & Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Kelcie Gauen

kgauen3@uic.edu