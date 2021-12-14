Search for the executive assistant to the provost

Dear all,

As you may be aware, Kelcie O’Shea, my current executive assistant, will be relocating to the West Coast early next year. Therefore, I am currently searching for an experienced administrator to become my new executive assistant. This individual will be responsible for providing confidential executive-level advisory support to me on various academic and administrative issues related to human resources, policy and planning. The executive assistant prepares official communications and miscellaneous documents for the office, including my speeches, and coordinates a range of special administrative projects as assigned, including agenda and event planning. A full job description with additional key responsibilities can be found on the UIC job board.

Candidates for this position must possess a bachelor’s degree (master’s preferred); a minimum of five years of higher education administrative experience; knowledge of the university’s organizational structure and higher education policies and practices, including FERPA; a working knowledge of higher education project development and management practices; and be skilled in the use of Microsoft Office products.

Essential to the position are excellent technical, written and oral communication skills; leadership, analytical and organizational skills to represent the provost’s office and prioritize multiple tasks; cultural competency to interact with diverse constituencies; proven ability to work effectively using sound judgement and decision-making; possession of a resilient “can-do” attitude, self-motivation and a strong customer service outlook; and an ability to maintain confidentiality and discretion.

If you are a good fit for this role, I hope that you consider applying. For fullest consideration, please submit an online application, including a letter of interest, résumé, and contact information for a minimum of three references by Jan. 5, 2022.

Questions may be directed to Kelcie O’Shea (kgauen3@uic.edu).

Sincerely,

Javier Reyes

Provost & Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Kelcie O’Shea

kgauen3@uic.edu