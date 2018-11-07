Search for the Executive Director of a Center for Teaching Excellence

Dear Colleagues,

I write to announce that a search for the Executive Director of a new university Center for Teaching Excellence is underway. The search committee is being chaired by Dr. James Pellegrino, Professor of Psychology and Co-Director of the Learning Sciences Research Institute at UIC.

The Executive Director will start up and lead a new Center for Teaching Excellence that will support all members of the UIC community who have a teaching role, including faculty and teaching assistants at the undergraduate, graduate and professional level. The Executive Director, along with an Assistant to the Director, Associate Director for Communications, Associate Director of Instruction, Instructional Designer and various consultants, will build a highly interactive Center that utilizes current university expertise coupled with a vision for how to best support faculty and increase student success. Reporting to the Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs through the Vice Provost for Faculty Affairs, the Executive Director will engage UIC faculty and the instructor community toward becoming better educators while focusing on areas of: Instruction, Assessment, Diversity, and Social Emotional Learning. The Executive Director will harness the ongoing work of the Student Success Initiative, the Learning Sciences Research Institute, Language and Culture Learning Center and other programs at UIC to support UIC’s teaching mission.

I would appreciate your assistance in ensuring a successful search by sharing this opportunity broadly with your colleagues. Evaluation of applications and nominations will begin immediately. For fullest consideration, candidates should complete an electronic application, including a letter of interest, curriculum vitae, and the names and contact information for a minimum of three references by Friday, November 30, 2018.

For more information please visit the search webpage at http://adminsearches.uic.edu/current-searches/edcte/. Please direct nominations and questions or concerns regarding the search and application process to Faizan Abid, Assistant Vice Provost for Faculty Affairs, at fabid2@uic.edu.

Sincerely,

Susan Poser

Provost & Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Kelcie Gauen

kgauen3@uic.edu