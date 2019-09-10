Search for the Executive Director of the Center for Teaching Excellence

Dear Colleagues,

I write to announce that we are restarting the search for the Executive Director of a new university Center for Teaching Excellence after we were unable to hire last year. The search committee is again being chaired by Dr. James Pellegrino, Professor of Psychology and Co-Director of the Learning Sciences Research Institute at UIC.

The Executive Director will start up and lead a new Center for Teaching Excellence that will support all members of the UIC community who have a teaching role, including faculty and teaching assistants at the undergraduate, graduate and professional level. The Executive Director, along with a permanent staff, will build a highly interactive Center that utilizes current university expertise coupled with a vision for how best to support faculty and increase student success. Reporting to the Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs through the Vice Provost for Faculty Affairs, the Executive Director will work with faculty and other instructors at UIC, to help them improve all aspects of their teaching, including assessment, diversity, and social emotional learning. The Executive Director will leverage the ongoing work of the Student Success Initiative, the Office of Diversity, the Learning Sciences Research Institute, Language and Culture Learning Center, ACCC Instructional Designers and other programs at UIC to support UIC’s teaching mission.

I would appreciate your assistance in ensuring a successful search by sharing this opportunity broadly with your colleagues. For fullest consideration, candidates should complete an electronic application, including a letter of interest, curriculum vitae, and the names and contact information for a minimum of three references by Monday, October 7, 2019.

For more information please visit the search webpage at https://adminsearches.uic.edu/edcte/. Please direct nominations and questions or concerns regarding the search and application process to Faizan Abid, Assistant Vice Provost for Faculty Affairs, at fabid2@uic.edu.

Sincerely,

Susan Poser

Provost & Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Kelcie O’Shea

kgauen3@uic.edu