Search for the University Librarian and Dean of Libraries

I write to announce that, with the upcoming retirement of Dean Mary Case, we have launched a national search for a University Librarian and Dean of Libraries. The search committee is being co-chaired by Dr. Astrida Orle Tantillo, Dean, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and Dr. Clark Stanford, Dean, College of Dentistry.

The University seeks an experienced and strategic leader who will create a vision and a plan to advance the mission of the University by building on the Library’s momentum to provide innovative services to diverse users and communities. The UIC University Library is a leader in collaborative efforts among libraries, archives, and museums in the region and is a member of the Association of Research Libraries. We seek a leader who will continue to provide for the teaching, learning, research, and practice needs of the UIC community along with the University Library’s 50 faculty and 85 staff members. As one of the 16 colleges at UIC, the Dean reports to the Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, is the executive officer for the University Library and is a permanent member of the University Deans Council.

I would appreciate your assistance in ensuring a successful search by sharing this opportunity broadly with your colleagues. For fullest consideration, candidates should complete an electronic application, including a letter of interest, curriculum vitae, and the names and contact information for a minimum of three references by Wednesday, October 9, 2019.

For more information please visit the search webpage at https://adminsearches.uic.edu/uldl/. Please direct nominations and questions or concerns regarding the search and application process to Faizan Abid, Assistant Vice Provost for Faculty Affairs, at fabid2@uic.edu.

Susan Poser

Provost & Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

