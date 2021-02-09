Search for UIC Provost

Dear UIC Community:

I am writing to update you on the progress we are making in the search for the next Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs. The search committee, co-chaired by Dean Karen Colley and Professor Barbara Ransby, was appointed and charged with the task last month and has already completed the preparatory work needed to launch a national recruiting campaign. The full leadership profile that outlines the qualifications and qualities expected from the successful candidate, as well as the opportunities and challenges facing the next Provost, is available online.

I am asking the community to participate in the process by nominating colleagues and encouraging excellent candidates to apply. We have engaged WittKieffer as a consultant in this important search. WittKieffer has outstanding experience in higher education leadership searches, completing more than 200 search assignments for colleges and universities each year. Six years ago they consulted with us in the two searches that led to the appointments of Provost Poser and Vice Chancellor Barish. They will work closely with the search committee to recruit a highly qualified and diverse candidate pool for the committee’s consideration. We strongly encourage community members to submit nominations and recommendations to WittKieffer and the search committee by e-mailing UIC-Provost@wittkieffer.com. Please include the institution or organization where the nominee is employed. Contact information and comments are helpful but not required.

I want to express my sincere appreciation to the search committee co-chairs and members (listed below) for their leadership and contributions to this committee. I am confident that, with your support, they will identify an outstanding set of finalists for consideration for the position.

Thank you for your help identifying prospective candidates for this important search. We will provide updates on the search as it continues to progress.

Sincerely,

Michael D. Amiridis

Chancellor

Provost Search Committee:

Karen Colley, Dean, Graduate College, Co-Chair

Barbara Ransby, Professor and Director of the Social Justice Initiative, Co-Chair

Jeremiah Abiade, Associate Professor, Mechanical and Industrial Engineering

Aixa Alfonso, Associate Professor, Biological Sciences

Farhad Ansari, Professor, Civil and Materials Engineering

Fabricio Balcazar, Professor, Disability and Human Development

Sid Bhattacharyya, Professor and Department Head, Information and Decision Sciences

Jocelyn Bravo, Student Member of the Board of Trustees

Dara Crowfoot, Assistant Vice Chancellor for UIC Extended Campus

Sandra De Groote, Professor and Head of Assessment and Scholarly Communications, University Libraries, and Secretary of the UIC Senate

Alexander Eisenschmidt, Associate Professor, Architecture, UIC Senate Executive Committee

Lisa Freeman, Professor and Head, Department of English

Joanna Groden, Vice Chancellor for Research

Kevin Hopkins, Professor, UIC John Marshall Law School

Lingjie Ma, Clinical Assistant Professor, Finance and Assistant Dean for Partnership Programs

Aginah Muhammad, Executive Director, Council on Teacher Education, APAC Representative

Zitlali Morales, Associate Professor, Curriculum and Instruction

Erin O’Leary, Executive Director, Center for Advancement of Teaching Excellence

Thomas Royston, Professor and Department Head, Richard and Loan Hill Department of Bioengineering

Nikolas Theodore, Professor and Department Head, Urban Planning and Policy

Rex Tolliver, Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs

Sandy Wayne, Professor, Managerial Studies, and Associate Dean for Faculty Affairs

Staff

Catherine Sanders, Chief of Staff to the Chancellor