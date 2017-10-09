Search for Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services

Dear Colleagues,

We are pleased to inform you of the search for the Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services. The search committee will be chaired by Janet Parker, Associate Chancellor for Budget and Resource Planning, and will be assisted by Helbling & Associates, Inc. in our national recruitment efforts.

The Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services is a member of the senior leadership team and provides oversight, leadership and management of vitally important service areas which support the educational, research, public service and patient care mission of UIC and its regional sites. Units directly reporting to the Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services include: UIC Police, Capital Planning, Environmental Health and Safety, Emergency Preparedness, Utilities, Office of Sustainability, Transportation, Facilities and Grounds Maintenance, Park and Mail Services. UIC Human Resources, which previously reported to the Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services, will report to the Associate Chancellor for Budget and Resource Planning effective November 1, 2017.

As members of our university community, we encourage you to share this opportunity broadly with your colleagues to ensure the best possible pool of applicants for this exciting opportunity. If you wish to nominate an individual for this position, please send the name and contact information to James Lord, Managing Director at Helbling & Associates, Inc. at jiml@helblingsearch.com. For fullest consideration, candidates must apply and submit their letter of interest and resume by November 15, 2017. This position notice can be found online.

Sincerely,

Michael D. Amiridis

Chancellor

Janet Parker

Associate Chancellor for Budget and Resource Planning

Chair, Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services Search Committee

For more information, please contact:

chancellor@uic.edu