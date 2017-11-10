Search for Vice Chancellor for Research

Dear Colleagues,

We are pleased to inform you of the search for the Vice Chancellor for Research. The search committee will be co-chaired by Deans Peter Nelson, College of Engineering, and Wayne Giles, School of Public Health, and will be assisted by Harris Search Associates in our national recruitment efforts.

The Vice Chancellor for Research is a member of our senior leadership team and provides important leadership in the areas of research and economic development by encouraging and supporting investigators; facilitating multidisciplinary projects; seeking out new sources of funding; and ensuring ethical, informed and safe conduct of research. The VCR oversees the following units: Biologic Resources Laboratory; Clinical Trials Office; Conflict of Commitment and Interest; Division of Specialized Care for Children; Office of Grants and Contracts; Office for the Protection of Research Subjects; Office of Animal Care and Institutional Biosafety; Office of Research Services; Research Integrity; Research Resources Center; Office of Post Doctoral Affairs; and Research Centers and Institutes. The Vice Chancellor for Research is also the authorized institutional official responsible for assuring academic integrity in research and compliance with federal, state and local regulations pertaining to research.

As members of our university community, we encourage you to share this opportunity broadly with your colleagues to ensure the best possible pool of applicants for this exciting opportunity. If you wish to nominate an individual for this position, please send the name and contact information to Jeffrey Harris, Managing Partner at Harris Search Associates, at jeff@harrisandassociates.com.

For fullest consideration, candidates must apply and submit their letter of interest and curriculum vitae by January 15, 2018. This position notice can be found at: https://jobs.uic.edu/job-board/job-details?jobID=87660

Sincerely,

Michael D. Amiridis

Chancellor

Peter Nelson

Dean, College of Engineering

Co-Chair, Vice Chancellor for Research Search Committee

Wayne Giles

Dean, School of Public Health

Co-Chair, Vice Chancellor for Research Search Committee

For additional information about this search, please visit: http://chancellor.uic.edu/

For more information, please contact:

Teresa Soto Plutz

teresas@uic.edu