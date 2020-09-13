SEIU Strike and Services for Students

The SEIU labor union, which represents over 4,000 university employees in four separate bargaining units, has informed the University of their intent to go on strike as of 6:00 a.m. on Monday, September 14, 2020. Individual union members have the right to strike, but are not required to do so.

The University and SEIU have been engaged in collective bargaining over successor contracts for each of the four bargaining units. Bargaining is continuing over the weekend with the intent to reach contract agreements and avoid a strike.

In the event that a strike does take place on Monday, some student services may be curtailed or unavailable until the strike is resolved. Individual departments will issue more specific information regarding service disruptions.

Michael Ginsburg

Associate Vice Chancellor for Human Resources

J. Rex Tolliver

Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs