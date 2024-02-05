Sign up now for the UIC Undergraduate Research Forum

The 2024 UIC Undergraduate Research Forum will take place Monday, April 15, at the UIC Dorin Forum (725 W. Roosevelt Road).

This important campuswide event, sponsored by the Office of Undergraduate Research and External Fellowships, the Office of the Provost, the Office of Student Success and Belonging, the Honors College, the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research, the UIC Alumni Association and the University Library, showcases undergraduate student research covering a broad range of scholarship across a variety of disciplines. This year the URF will be part of the inaugural UIC Research Week, the first of an annual series of events to celebrate the incredible work of our faculty, staff, students and research trainees.

If you are an undergraduate student who is involved in research, creative inquiry or other scholarly projects on campus under the direction of a UIC faculty member or other project supervisor, please consider attending the Undergraduate Research Forum to present your work. Registration for student presenters will remain open through Wednesday, March 27.



Undergraduate students: Register to present at URF.

Faculty, staff, postdoc researchers and graduate students: Please consider volunteering your time and expertise to serve as a judge for the event. Judges play a crucial role in the success of the event, and the student presenters and event organizers are grateful for the service you provide. Registration for judges will remain open through Friday, March 29.

Faculty, staff, postdoc researchers and graduate students: Register to serve as a judge at URF.



Further details about the event can be found on the Undergraduate Research Forum website. Please contact our@uic.edu if you have any questions.

For more information, please contact:

Ramona Alcala

ralcal3@uic.edu