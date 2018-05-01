Silver Circles: Kathryn Engel

Since 1966, the Silver Circle Award has been presented to some of UIC’s best teachers. Winners, who are honored at their college commencements, receive $500 and their names join a long list of distinguished colleagues. But what makes the award especially meaningful is its selection committee: the graduating seniors.

Silver Circles: 3

Years at UIC: 37

What does it mean to win this award from the graduating seniors?

Humbled. I have spent my entire career developing leaders — my former students are at the top of Chicago agencies and return to mentor and supervise current students. Awards initiated by our students say everything and build our program’s connections.

What do you teach?

“Psychology of Interviewing,” “Fieldwork in Psychology,” “Social Services Internships in Paris Faculty-led Study Abroad.”

How do you engage students in your courses?

I develop leaders by mentoring and discussion. Students participate in cultural training where they teach their peers and identify implicit biases. I take a co-learner role, and my students have made me a cultural expert. Students conduct real interviews with live supervision. In short, I connect students with the best practices for training in both Chicago and with international partners.

What are your research interests?

I am examining how experts who participate in international exchanges have increased their cultural competency in the workplace. Also, I am looking at cultural bias in interviewing and professional interactions.

What is your advice to graduating students?

Work hard to find your passion, make multiple applications and take multiple interviews. Hold out for the choice that is best for you and matches your future goals. The more you provide support up to supervisors, the more support and opportunities come in your

direction.