Softball claim fourth consecutive regular season title

The softball team (30-18, 19-4 HL) secured its fourth-straight regular season title Friday afternoon with a 5-1 take down of second-place Youngstown State (24-22, 14-8 HL).

The Flames won their fifth-straight game to reel in the program’s 17th regular season title, securing the No. 1 seed as well as the right to host the Horizon League’s Championship, which starts May 9.

The Flames capped the regular season Saturday afternoon with a doubleheader sweep of Youngstown State (24-24, 14-10 HL). The Flames recorded a 3-2 walk off victory in game one and shutout the Penguins 2-0 in game two, extending their win streak to seven. Seniors Taylor Cairns and Tiana Mack-Miller were recognized and thanked prior to the first pitch of game one for all of their contributions to UIC softball.

UIC tallied 13 hits to YSU’s 10 across both games. Cairns led the way with three hits on the day, as Mack-Miller, Kayla Wedl , and Lexi Watts collected two. Jasmine Willis , Alyssa Griman , Cassie Kaelber and Skylee James also added one hit each.

Watts and Mack-Miller recorded one hit in each game, extending their respective career-high hitting streaks. Mack-Miller’s streak is now at 12 games, while Watts stretched hers to 11 games.