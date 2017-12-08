Spring 2018 U-PASS Distribution

Spring 2018 CTA Ventra U-PASS Distribution begins January 10, 2018.

UIC ID Center

Student Services Building (SSB)

Suite 1790

1200 W. Harrison St.

In order for an existing Ventra U-PASS to activate on January 10, 2018, returning students will need to register for a full-time course load for the Spring Semester by December 31, 2017. Please be aware that if you register late and you use your Ventra U-PASS on trains or buses, you may end up with a negative balance because your U-PASS has not been loaded for the spring semester. It may take three to five business days to activate your existing Ventra card after registration.

Incoming new full-time students must also register for a full-time course load by December 31, 2017, in order to pick up a preprinted Ventra U-PASS on January 10, 2018. If registration occurs after December 31, 2017, a preprinted U- PASS may not be available for new students at distribution on January 10, 2018. It may take seven to ten business days to receive your U-PASS after registration.

For U-PASS details, visit http://idcenter.uic.edu/cta-u-pass.

Please note that during Winter Break, your U-PASS will function as a regular Ventra card which means regular price fares and transfers will be deducted. For details on U-PASS functions when school is not in session, visit http://www.transitchicago.com/upass.

The ID Center is a department of Student Affairs.

For more information, please contact:

Corinne Holas

idcenter@uic.edu