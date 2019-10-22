Spring 2020 Time Ticket registration appointments now available

Spring 2020 Registration Notice

Check when you can register! Time Ticket registration appointments for Spring 2020 can now be viewed via https://my.UIC.edu. Be sure to review any registration holds that may be in place.

How do I register for classes?



To access on-line registration, go to my.UIC.edu. If you have questions, contact the UIC Registration Help Line at 312-996-8600 during business hours or e-mail registration@uic.edu.

What if I have a hold?

If you have a hold (advising hold, financial hold, Title IX training hold, etc.), you will not be allowed to register, drop classes or make any registration changes. You are able to view a description and reason for the hold at https://my.UIC.edu. Please check holds status often. Holds are placed periodically throughout the year.

Be certain your Emergency Contact information is correct.

Update Emergency Contacts in my.UIC.edu. UIC strongly encourages you to use the Mental Health Contact and a Contact if Missing. Descriptions of how these contacts are used can be found in the my.UIC.edu portal.

Spring 2020 begins Monday, Jan. 13, 2020.

Sexual harassment in higher education is against the law. If you believe you are being harassed, please contact UIC’s Office for Access & Equity at 312-996-8670 or visit their website at http://www.uic.edu/depts/oae/.

Forms are available for voter registration at the Office of the Registrar lobby and online at http://www.elections.il.gov/. Please take a moment and register to vote.

Textbook titles, prices and ISBN can be found via my.UIC.edu. Please note that a listing of required materials is dependent upon faculty submitting information on required materials.

Best wishes for a successful semester from the Office of the Registrar.

For more information, please contact:

Registration Services

registration@uic.edu

312-996-8600