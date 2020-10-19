Spring 2021 Registration Time Tickets available in my.UIC.edu portal

SPRING 2021 REGISTRATION NOTICE

Check when you can register! Time Ticket registration appointments for Spring 2021 can now be viewed via my.UIC.edu. Be sure to review any registration holds that may be in place.

*How do I register for classes?

To access on-line registration, go to my.UIC.edu and type Registration in the search box. If you have questions, contact the UIC Registration Services at the e-mail of registration@uic.edu.

*Title IX Sexual Assault Prevention Training Holds

Note that newly admitted or readmitted students are required to complete Title IX Sexual Assault Prevention training. If you have questions about this hold contact the Title IX Coordinator at TitleIX@uic.edu or 312-996-8670.

*What if I have a hold?

If you have a hold (advising hold, financial hold, Title IX training hold, etc.), you will not be allowed to register, drop classes or make any registration changes. You are able to view a description and reason for the hold at my.UIC.edu. Please check holds status often. Holds are placed periodically throughout the year.

*Be certain your Emergency Contact information is correct.

Update Emergency Contacts in my.UIC.edu. UIC strongly encourages you to use the Mental Health Contact and a Contact if Missing. Descriptions of how these contacts are used can be found in the my.UIC.edu portal.

*Sexual harassment in higher education is against the law. If you believe you are being harassed, please contact UIC’s Office for Access & Equity at 312-996-8670 or visit their website at oae.uic.edu.

*Forms are available for voter registration at elections.il.gov. Please take a moment and register to vote.

*Textbook titles, prices and ISBN can be found via my.UIC.edu.

Best wishes for a successful semester from the Office of the Registrar.

For more information, please contact:

Robert Dixon

registration@uic.edu

Office of the Registrar