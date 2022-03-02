Spring 2022 Commencement details

Dear colleagues,

Commencement is a highlight of our academic year, and you, our distinguished faculty, play an essential role in this culminating event for our graduating students. This year, spring commencements will be held at the Credit Union 1 Arena and UIC Dorin Forum. The schedule and locations are outlined below:

Wednesday, May 4

7 p.m. — Honors College, UIC Dorin Forum

Thursday, May 5

9 a.m. — College of Dentistry, UIC Dorin Forum

1 p.m. — Jane Addams College of Social Work, UIC Dorin Forum

4 p.m. — College of Applied Health Sciences, Credit Union 1 Arena

7:30 p.m. — College of Nursing, Credit Union 1 Arena

Friday, May 6

9 a.m. — College of Pharmacy, UIC Dorin Forum

9 a.m. — College of Education, Credit Union 1 Arena

1 p.m. — College of Urban Planning and Public Affairs, UIC Dorin Forum

1 p.m. — College of Medicine, Credit Union 1 Arena

7 p.m. — School of Public Health, UIC Dorin Forum

7 p.m. — School of Law, Credit Union 1 Arena

Saturday, May 7

9 a.m. — College of Business Administration, Credit Union 1 Arena

2 p.m. — College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Credit Union 1 Arena

7 p.m. — College of Engineering, Credit Union 1 Arena

Monday, May 9

12 p.m. — College of Architecture, Design, and the Arts, Credit Union 1 Arena

Appropriate academic attire is required for Commencement and is provided at no cost to faculty who submit

a completed faculty academic apparel order form. Unless you are instructed otherwise by your dean’s office, please submit your order online.

The deadline to request academic apparel is March 21. All electronic orders will be confirmed via e-mail with an opportunity to make corrections. Requests for specific regalia received after the deadline may not be accommodated, but UIC regalia can be provided to allow you to participate in the ceremony.

If you have any questions regarding Commencement or academic apparel, please contact Nikki Andrae at nandra1@uic.edu. Additional information can also be found online.

We look forward to seeing you at our spring ceremonies to honor our new graduates.

Sincerely,

Javier Reyes

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

Robert Barish

Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Nikki Andrae

nandra1@uic.edu