Spring 2022 Commencement invite

Dear colleagues:

This May, UIC will celebrate our annual spring commencement ceremonies for undergraduate, graduate and professional degree candidates. At this time, we expect that we will be conducting our graduations in person. The ceremonies are scheduled for May 4-9. Specific details will follow in an email from Provost Javier Reyes and Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs Robert Barish. For general information, please visit the commencement website.

You have been instrumental in our students’ success, and I hope you will join our university community, families and friends as we recognize this important milestone in the lives of our soon-to-be alumni.

I look forward to celebrating the accomplishments of our graduating students with you.

Sincerely,

Michael D. Amiridis

Chancellor

For more information, please contact:

Nikki Andrae

nandra1@uic.edu