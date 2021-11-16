Spring 2022 U-PASS opt-out

Dear UIC students, faculty and staff:

For spring 2022, students will have the option to opt-out of the CTA U-PASS program. This benefit is available to part-time (6-11 credit hours for undergraduate, graduate and professional) and full-time (12+ credit hours) students.

The Spring U-PASS will be active from Jan. 5–May 11 (dates for the College of Medicine are Dec. 29-April 27 and for the College of Dentistry are Dec. 29-May 4).

The deadline to opt-out for the Spring U-PASS is Jan. 30, at 11:59 p.m.

After Jan. 30, the opt-status cannot change for the duration of the spring session.

Students who drop below part-time status prior to the add/drop deadline will have their U-PASS deactivated.

All students are opted-in by default unless otherwise specified by the student, and a mandatory fee of $163 ($175 for College of Medicine) will be applied to student accounts after the start date.

Students that opt-out may see the U-PASS fee assessed on their university bill, but that charge will be reversed within 7-10 business days.

In order to opt-out and not receive the spring 2022 U-PASS benefit, students can confirm that they wish to opt-out online. For students with existing U-PASS cards, the standard policies on lost/replacement cards will still be enforced.

Sincerely,

Rex Tolliver

Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs

For more information, please contact:

ID Center

idcenter@uic.edu