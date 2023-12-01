Spring 2024 U-PASS

Dear UIC students, faculty and staff:

The Spring 2024 CTA U-PASS program will carry over your fall opt-in or opt-out status. All students that changed their opt-in or opt-out status in the fall semester will have that status carried over to the spring semester. Students that did not change their status in the fall will remain at the default status of opt out. We encourage all students to review their current status. If you do not wish to utilize the U-PASS benefit and have not changed the default status in the fall, there is no action to take.

For spring 2024, the CTA U-PASS will be available for any student (undergrad/professional/grad) taking six or more credits.

The spring U-PASS will be active from Jan. 3–May 8 (dates for the College of Medicine are Dec. 28-April 24).

The deadline to opt in for the spring U-PASS is Jan. 29, 2024, at 11:59 p.m.

After Jan. 29, the status cannot change for the duration of the spring semester.

Students who drop below part-time status prior to the add/drop deadline will have their U-PASS deactivated.

A mandatory fee of $163 ($175 for College of Medicine) will be applied to student accounts after the start date and is nonrefundable after the deadline.

Students that opt out may see the U-PASS fee assessed on their university bill, but that charge will be reversed within 7-10 business days. (There will be no fee removed if students opt out before the fee is assessed to the student account.)

If students have unsubscribed from CTA notifications previously, any card-related communications from the CTA will not be received.

Confirm or make changes to the status for the spring U-PASS benefit. For students with existing U-PASS cards, the standard policies on lost/replacement cards will be enforced.

Sincerely,

Rob Dixon

Interim Vice Chancellor and Vice Provost for Student Affairs

For more information, please contact:

UIC ID Center

idcenter@uic.edu