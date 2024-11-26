Spring 2025 U-PASS+ with Metra

Dear UIC students, faculty and staff,

UIC students who opt into U-PASS have the option to add Metra Rail as part of the U-PASS+ program. This will allow unlimited rides across any line, except the Southshore line, providing UIC students with unprecedented access to the Chicagoland area and beyond.

For details and to add Metra Rail, visit the U-PASS+ webpage.

For spring 2025, the CTA U-PASS and U-PASS+ are available for all students taking six or more credit hours.

Spring U-PASS and U-PASS+ will be active from Jan. 7–May 30, 2025 (dates for the College of Medicine are Jan. 1-Apr. 30 and the College of Dentistry is Jan. 1-May 7).

The deadline to opt in for the spring 2025 U-PASS and U-PASS+ is Feb. 13, at 11:59 p.m. CST.

After Feb. 2, the status cannot change for the duration of the spring session. No exceptions can be made for missing the deadline.

Students who drop below six credit hours prior to the add/drop deadline will have their U-PASS deactivated.

Students who opt in but are not registered with the required minimum of credit hours will not be eligible and will not be assessed the fee.

Fees: Spring 2025 U-PASS (CTA) is $163 for most students (College of Medicine is $175). Spring 2025 U-PASS+ (CTA + Metra) is $349 for most students (College of Medicine is $366).



We encourage all students to review their current status to confirm it is set accordingly at U-PASS webpage. For students with existing U-PASS cards, the standard policies on lost/replacement cards will still be enforced.

Sincerely,

Michael Ginsburg

Special Advisor to the Chancellor for Student Affairs

For more information, please contact:

UIC ID Center

idcenter@uic.edu