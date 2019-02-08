Spring Commencement 2019

Dear Colleagues:

This May, UIC colleges will hold their Spring 2019 commencement ceremonies for undergraduate, graduate and professional degree students. The ceremonies are scheduled for May 9-13. For more information please visit commencement.uic.edu. Specific details will also follow in an email from Provost Susan Poser and Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs Robert Barish.

You have been instrumental in our students’ achievements, and I urge you to plan on joining our graduates and their families and friends to celebrate their accomplishments and recognize this important milestone in their lives.

Sincerely,

Michael D. Amiridis

Chancellor

