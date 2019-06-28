State Lodging Allowance Rate Increases – Effective July 1

TO: All Faculty and Staff

FROM: University Payables

DATE: June 28, 2019

RE: State Lodging Allowance Rates Increases – Effective July 1

Effective July 1, 2019, the Travel Regulation Council for the state of Illinois has approved an increase to the state lodging allowance rates for the following counties:

$95.00 : DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry, and Will Counties

: DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry, and Will Counties $85.00: Champaign, Kankakee, LaSalle, McLean, Macon, Madison, Peoria, Rock Island, St. Clair, Sangamon, Tazewell, and Winnebago Counties

Champaign, Kankakee, LaSalle, McLean, Macon, Madison, Peoria, Rock Island, St. Clair, Sangamon, Tazewell, and Winnebago Counties $75.00: All other downstate counties

The new rates have been added to the Travel and Expense Management (TEM) system, the OBFS website, and the Illinois Higher Education Travel Control Board (IHETCB) website.

Contact

If you have questions, email University Payables Customer Service at obfsupay@uillinois.edu, or call (888) 872-9953 or (217) 333-6583.

For more information, please contact:

University Payables Customer Service

obfsupay@uillinois.edu