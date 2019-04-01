Staying Safe on Campus

Students, faculty and staff:

As we come back to campus refreshed from spring break, I want to remind everyone that University leaders place a high priority on the safety and security of our campus community. Warmer weather often brings an increase in crime and we are continuously reassessing and adjusting security and patrol areas in response to campus needs. I encourage you to utilize our safety tips and services — they are based on best practices and will help keep you safe.

This month, contract security measures are being expanded to the west campus and parking structures. Security guards are posted in visible locations and are being used as a visual deterrent and an extra set of eyes and ears during the evening hours. A security officer will also be posted at each parking structure to conduct foot patrols from 8 a.m. to noon and from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Outside of these hours, the UIC Police will increase the frequency of their patrols.

The UIC Police Department is deployed 24/7 with highly visible patrols, community engagement, and directed field initiatives. Uniform patrol officers are actively visible in areas along routes where students, faculty and staff commute to and from work and school. They also make frequent checks of areas where crimes are likely to occur, including all parking structures and lots and any secluded or sparsely populated areas.

The university works closely with the Chicago Police Department and through a collaboration formed more than 20 years ago, the UICPD/CPD joint robbery task force works to focus CPD area resources on specific crimes occurring on and near campus. The team has increased clearance rates of crimes in the area compared to similar crimes that were not investigated by this group.

The UIC campus also provides the following services to enhance the safety of our campus community:

UIC SAFE, a new university mobile safety app , allows users to easily connect and share their location with family and friends in real-time as they walk and report information to UIC Police, anonymously if needed. Additional UIC SAFE features include a one-touch emergency call button to contact UIC Police, the ability to receive UIC ALERT emergency notifications, a campus safety toolbox, and more. The free mobile app is available for both Apple and Android devices through their respective stores. The functions above are available through any phone with a data or internet connection and require a user to login with their UIC Net ID and common password.

UIC has 32 student patrol personnel, led by a veteran police officer, who conduct foot patrols in buildings, parking lots, and on the perimeter of the campus and act as another set of eyes for the UIC Police Department.

The UIC Safe Walk service is available to any student, staff, or faculty member by calling 312-996-2830.

UIC Night Ride is a transportation service for employees and students within a designated area, 11 p.m. to 7 a.m., seven days a week, including holidays. A UIC i-card is required. Students can use their NetID and password to create an account and use the TransLoc Rider app to request shuttles and track them. (312) 996-2842.

Safety tips to enhance your personal safety include:

Be aware of your surroundings and identify the safest route to your destination.

Always avoid walking alone.

Become familiar with the campus and the neighborhood and know how to navigate it safely.

Walk on well-lit sidewalks and pathways.

Do not use headphones or earbuds while walking; music can be a distraction from hearing an individual or a group approaching from behind.

Stay sober. Those who are under the influence of drugs and alcohol can be more vulnerable to would-be thieves or predators.

Be careful about posting your location on social media and consider disabling the geolocation function.

Whether you live on or off campus, it is important to remember to lock doors and windows when you are away.

Always have a charged cell phone and emergency cash.

Always have emergency contacts on you or in your mobile device.

These tips are just some of the steps to take when you are on and around campus. It’s important to always have a plan and to let a friend or family member know your schedule. UIC Police are available 24/7 to answer questions. Please contact us immediately at (312) 355-5555 if you see any suspicious activity or if you have been a victim of a crime.

Sincerely,

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services