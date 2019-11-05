Student Affairs Scholarship Opportunities

Dear UIC Students, Faculty, and Staff,

UIC Student Affairs is accepting applications for more than 30 competitive scholarships available to students across all colleges and academic disciplines. Students are currently receiving over $280,000 in financial support from these scholarships. Log in to UIC SnAP at https://uic.academicworks.com to review specific requirements of each scholarship that will support the 2020-2021 academic year. A general application must be submitted before addressing criteria specific to each scholarship. The deadline for applications is Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. It is recommended that students visit UIC SnAP soon to participate in this scholarship process.

The scholarship opportunities include, but are not limited to:

Hassan Mustafa Abdallah Memorial Scholarship

Lorilyn E. Aquino Andor Award

Dr. Thomas Beckham Memorial Scholarship

UIC Ethel Bohlen Scholarships

UIC Eleanor Daley Scholarship

Gordon J. Flesch Memorial Scholarship

UIC Fred Garcia Award

UIC Hearst Foundation Scholarship

Noveline Delk Kennedy Scholarship

Graduate – Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Scholarship (for current graduate level students)

Professional – Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Scholarship (for current professional level students)

Undergraduate – Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Scholarship (for current undergraduate level students)

UIC Conrad and Grace Kroll Scholarship

UIC Donald and Patricia Langenberg Award

UIC Michael J Lewis Scholarship

Wensel Morava Scholarship

La Verne Noyes Scholarship

UIC Jim’s Original Scholarship

UIC Navy Pier Scholarship

Rundgren Foundation Scholarship

UIC Salinas-Chapa Family Memorial Scholarship

Officer Brian T. Strouse Memorial Scholarship

Supporting Excellence Endowment (S.E.E.) Scholarship

UIC Eileen and Michael Tanner Scholarship Award

Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Scholarship

If you have questions about the scholarships or the application process, contact the Student Financial Aid & Scholarships office at 312-413-1066 or scholarshiphelp@uic.edu.

Rex Tolliver

Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Financial Aid and Scholarships

scholarshiphelp@uic.edu