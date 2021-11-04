Student Affairs Scholarship Opportunities

Dear UIC students, faculty and staff,

UIC Student Affairs is pleased to announce its scholarship process for the 2022-2023 academic year. Applications are now available for more than 30 competitive scholarships for students across all colleges and academic disciplines.

To review requirements for each scholarship, students may log in to the UIC SnAP portal. A General Application must be submitted before addressing criteria specific to each scholarship. The deadline for applications is Jan. 19, 2022. Visit UIC SnAP today to participate in this scholarship process.

The scholarship opportunities include, but are not limited to:

Hassan Mustafa Abdallah Memorial Scholarship

Lorilyn E. Aquino Award

Dr. Thomas Beckham Memorial Scholarship

UIC Ethel Bohlen Scholarships

UIC Eleanor Daley Scholarship

Gordon J. Flesch Memorial Scholarship

UIC Fred Garcia Award

UIC Hearst Foundation Scholarship

Noveline Delk Kennedy Scholarship

Graduate — Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Scholarship (for current graduate students)

Professional — Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Scholarship (for current professional students)

Undergraduate — Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Scholarship (for current undergraduate students)

UIC Donald and Patricia Langenberg Award

UIC Michael J Lewis Scholarship

UIC Jim’s Original Scholarship

UIC Navy Pier Scholarship

Rundgren Foundation Scholarship

Supporting Excellence Endowment Scholarship

UIC Eileen and Michael Tanner Scholarship Award

Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Scholarship

If you have questions about the scholarships or the application process, contact the Office of Student Financial Aid and Scholarships at scholarshiphelp@uic.edu.

Sincerely,

J. Rex Tolliver

Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs

For more information, please contact:

UIC Student Financial Aid and Scholarships

scholarshiphelp@uic.edu