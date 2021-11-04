Student Affairs Scholarship Opportunities
Dear UIC students, faculty and staff,
UIC Student Affairs is pleased to announce its scholarship process for the 2022-2023 academic year. Applications are now available for more than 30 competitive scholarships for students across all colleges and academic disciplines.
To review requirements for each scholarship, students may log in to the UIC SnAP portal. A General Application must be submitted before addressing criteria specific to each scholarship. The deadline for applications is Jan. 19, 2022. Visit UIC SnAP today to participate in this scholarship process.
The scholarship opportunities include, but are not limited to:
- Hassan Mustafa Abdallah Memorial Scholarship
- Lorilyn E. Aquino Award
- Dr. Thomas Beckham Memorial Scholarship
- UIC Ethel Bohlen Scholarships
- UIC Eleanor Daley Scholarship
- Gordon J. Flesch Memorial Scholarship
- UIC Fred Garcia Award
- UIC Hearst Foundation Scholarship
- Noveline Delk Kennedy Scholarship
- Graduate — Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Scholarship (for current graduate students)
- Professional — Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Scholarship (for current professional students)
- Undergraduate — Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Scholarship (for current undergraduate students)
- UIC Donald and Patricia Langenberg Award
- UIC Michael J Lewis Scholarship
- UIC Jim’s Original Scholarship
- UIC Navy Pier Scholarship
- Rundgren Foundation Scholarship
- Supporting Excellence Endowment Scholarship
- UIC Eileen and Michael Tanner Scholarship Award
- Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Scholarship
If you have questions about the scholarships or the application process, contact the Office of Student Financial Aid and Scholarships at scholarshiphelp@uic.edu.
Sincerely,
J. Rex Tolliver
Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs
For more information, please contact:
UIC Student Financial Aid and Scholarships
scholarshiphelp@uic.edu
