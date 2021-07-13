Student vaccination disclosure deadlines

Dear Students,

As you know, the University of Illinois System announced on June 21 that all students who plan to be on campus for the fall 2021 semester are required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine if they are able to do so.

We are committed to the health and safety of our community and vaccination is a crucial tool to protect you, your friends and family. We are eager to see you on campus this fall and we have developed a process to implement the COVID-19 vaccination requirement at UIC and provide you with additional guidance.

VACCINATION DISCLOSURE

All students should disclose their COVID-19 vaccination status through UIC Healthcheck as soon as possible. Returning students should disclose vaccination status by August 1. Freshman, transfer and new graduate students should disclose vaccination status by August 16. Students in the health sciences may have earlier deadlines that are being communicated by the colleges. You will also be able to update your vaccination status through UIC Healthcheck when/if you become fully vaccinated at a later date.

Upon disclosing that you are fully vaccinated (at least 14 days since your final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine), at this time you will not be required to participate in mandatory on-campus saliva testing, UIC Healthcheck, and you will not be required to quarantine if you are a close contact of someone with a positive COVID-19 test or if you have returned from international or domestic travel. Your UIC Daily Pass will remain green.

Following your vaccination disclosure, you will receive an email with instructions on how to submit proof of vaccination.

Following your vaccination disclosure, you will receive an email with instructions on how to submit proof of vaccination.

VACCINATION EXEMPTION

In the interest of the health and safety of our entire UIC community, COVID-19 vaccination exemptions are limited to very specific medical conditions with physician documentation and religious exemptions. You may request an exemption online.

Unvaccinated students who obtain an exemption will be required to participate in symptom monitoring via UIC Healthcheck, on-campus COVID-19 saliva testing at least once weekly, and continue to wear a face-covering to participate in classes, activities or events on campus.

Students who are not vaccinated and do not qualify for an exemption will be able to complete coursework through synchronous or asynchronous online courses, or by streaming and/or watching recordings of in-person courses. However, you will not be able to participate in any on-campus classes, activities or events, including courses with required in-person components.

WHERE TO OBTAIN A VACCINATION

If you have not been vaccinated, you can take advantage of free, convenient vaccination appointments that are available on campus. For more information about COVID-19 vaccination at UIC/UI Health or to make an appointment, visit vaccine.uihealth.care. If you have any questions about making a vaccine appointment, please covidvaccine@uic.edu.

You can find COVID-19 vaccination appointments or walk-in hours at a location near you by visiting vaccines.gov.

If you have additional questions about student vaccination requirements, please visit the Frequently Asked Questions webpage. We will continue to update our guidance based on recommendations from our public health partners.

If you have additional questions about student vaccination requirements, please visit the Frequently Asked Questions webpage. We will continue to update our guidance based on recommendations from our public health partners.

We look forward to resuming a more traditional, in-person experience in the fall and we appreciate your continued patience as we plan for your safe return to campus.

Sincerely,

Karen Colley

Acting Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

Robert Barish, MD, MBA

Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs

Rex Tolliver

Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs

Susan Bleasdale, MD

Acting Chief Quality Officer and Medical Director, Infection Prevention and Control