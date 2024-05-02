Students can get reduced Metra fares with U-PASS+
Dear UIC students, faculty and staff,
University of Illinois Chicago and Metra are proud to announce the launch of a new pilot program, U-PASS+, which will offer reduced Metra fares to UIC students.
This first-of-its-kind initiative, led by Student Trustee Mohammed Haq in collaboration with Metra and UIC Student Affairs, will integrate a Metra reduced-fare program with the existing CTA U-PASS program. The CTA U-PASS will continue to operate as a standalone option alongside this new offering.
Beginning Fall 2024, UIC students who opt into the U-PASS program will have the option to add Metra, activating U-PASS+. This will allow unlimited rides across any line, providing UIC students with unprecedented access to the Chicagoland area and beyond.
Benefits of U-PASS+:
- Avoid traffic with a streamlined commute
- Explore destinations ranging from Chicago’s neighborhoods and suburbs to Kenosha, Wisconsin
- Easily visit friends and family without the stress of driving
- Reduce your carbon footprint
Plan your journey at metrarail.com/maps-schedules.
Fall U-PASS enrollment will begin during the third week of July.
Fall 2024 and Spring 2025 rates:
CTA U-PASS only: $163/semester
CTA U-PASS+ (includes Metra): $349/semester
Summer 2025:
CTA U-PASS only: $125/summer
CTA U-PASS+ (includes Metra): $275/summer
Sincerely,
Robert R. Dixon
Interim Vice Chancellor and Vice Provost for Student Affairs
For more information, please contact:
UIC ID Center
idcenter@uic.edu
