Students can get reduced Metra fares with U-PASS+

Dear UIC students, faculty and staff,

University of Illinois Chicago and Metra are proud to announce the launch of a new pilot program, U-PASS+, which will offer reduced Metra fares to UIC students.

This first-of-its-kind initiative, led by Student Trustee Mohammed Haq in collaboration with Metra and UIC Student Affairs, will integrate a Metra reduced-fare program with the existing CTA U-PASS program. The CTA U-PASS will continue to operate as a standalone option alongside this new offering.

Beginning Fall 2024, UIC students who opt into the U-PASS program will have the option to add Metra, activating U-PASS+. This will allow unlimited rides across any line, providing UIC students with unprecedented access to the Chicagoland area and beyond.

Benefits of U-PASS+:

Avoid traffic with a streamlined commute

Explore destinations ranging from Chicago’s neighborhoods and suburbs to Kenosha, Wisconsin

Easily visit friends and family without the stress of driving

Reduce your carbon footprint

Plan your journey at metrarail.com/maps-schedules.

Fall U-PASS enrollment will begin during the third week of July.

Fall 2024 and Spring 2025 rates:

CTA U-PASS only: $163/semester

CTA U-PASS+ (includes Metra): $349/semester

Summer 2025:

CTA U-PASS only: $125/summer

CTA U-PASS+ (includes Metra): $275/summer

Sincerely,

Robert R. Dixon

Interim Vice Chancellor and Vice Provost for Student Affairs

For more information, please contact:

UIC ID Center

idcenter@uic.edu