The Summer 2018 CTA Ventra U-PASS is available to all full-time UIC students. All eligible students will be assessed the $108 nonrefundable CTA Transportation Fee for Summer Session, which includes Faculty/Staff, taking a full-time course load. Students are responsible for paying the fee even if they choose not to pick up their U-PASS. The U-PASS is not available to part-time students. Returning students with a non-expired Ventra U-Pass must register as a Full-Time Student by May 02, 2018, and your current Ventra U-Pass will activate effective May 16, 2018. New students (including transfer students) must be registered by May 02, 2018 and have an i-card picture on file in order to be able to pick up a U-Pass on the first day of activation May 16, 2018.

Please note if you do not register, or have your i-card photo taken by May 02, 2018, you will have to allow extra time for your U-Pass to properly load or be printed; you also run the risk of incurring pay per ride fare charges that result in a negative transit account balance. Any outstanding balance will have to be paid to CTA before your UIC Ventra U-PASS will be loaded. You can check the status of your card’s transit account balance and U-Pass feature by visiting https://www.ventrachicago.com/balance/and typing in your card’s serial number and expiration date.

The UIC U-PASS is always valid 5 days prior to the first day of classes listed on the academic calendar, and expires 5 days after the last day of finals listed on the academic calendar. It is valid for unlimited travel aboard all CTA buses and trains during this time.

The last day to use your Ventra U-PASS for the Summer Session is August 15, 2018. This is the final day U-Passes can be used without adding separate funds for use on CTA busses and trains.

*Students in the College of Dentistry, College of Medicine, and the Corporate MBA program may have start and end dates that differ from those listed above.

One of the conveniences of Ventra is that students can continue to use their same U-Pass card during the Summer and semester breaks. In order to do so, you will need to add funds to your account and will be charged regular, full fares instead of receiving U-Pass unlimited riding privileges on days school is not in session. This practice replaces the need for students not in session to use a separate fare card during school breaks.

Students can load transit value or CTA passes to their cards online at www.VentraChicago.com, at Ventra Vending Machines located at CTA rail stations and at participating retail locations – visit VentraChicago.com to find a location.

If while using the U-Pass between semesters and students find themselves in a circumstance where their account is not in good standing, such as a negative balance, U-Pass privileges will not work when the semester begins because the account will be suspended.

The Ventra U-Pass unlimited riding privilege automatically resumes for the next semester 5 days before the first day of school.

U-PASS Distribution Policies

– Your valid i-card is required to pick up your U-PASS.

– You may not pick up another student’s U-PASS.

– You must currently be registered as a full-time student.

– Depending on when you registered, you may be asked to login to the Student Self Service system to provide proof of status.

Paratransit Service

The U-Pass program now includes paratransit services for eligible students. Students who are unable to use fixed route public transportation due to a disability, may be eligible for Paratransit Service, a shared ride program offered by the Regional Transit Authority (RTA). Students must be certified by the RTA in order to use the service. For additional details, please visit our website, http://www.uic.edu/depts/idcenter/upass.shtml, or contact the ID Center (312-413-5940) or the Disability Resource Center (312-413-2183).

Replacement U-PASSes

For information on replacing a lost or stolen U-PASS, as well as information regarding damaged or captured U-PASSes, visit our U-PASS Replacement FAQ. www.uic.edu/depts/idcenter/upass_faq.shtml#replace

The Board of Trustees approved the U-PASS program and nonrefundable CTA transportation fee for undergraduate students after a recommendation from the campus, based upon significant student input, including two referenda. The Board of Trustees approved the addition of graduate students from the Graduate College, College of Pharmacy and School of Public Health beginning Fall 2002 after recommendations from the campus based on a student referendum held in April 2002. The Board of Trustees approved the renewal of the CTA U-PASS contract beginning fall 2005 as well as the addition of College of Dentistry students and M1 and M2 students from the College of Medicine to the program. By vote of the College of Medicine, all College of Medicine students became eligible for U-PASS beginning Summer 2007.

Students who are ineligible to participate in the U-PASS program will face disciplinary procedures for fraudulently obtaining, attempting to obtain or selling a U-PASS. Additionally, the CTA may pursue criminal charges for fraudulent behavior related to U-PASSes.

For more information, please contact:

Corinne Holas

corinnew@uic.edu

idcenter@uic.edu