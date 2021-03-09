Summer 2021 and Fall 2021 Time Tickets now available to view in my.UIC.edu portal

Dear Students:

Time Ticket registration appointments for Summer 2021 and Fall 2021 can now be viewed via https://my.UIC.edu. Be sure to review any registration holds that may be in place. Once logged in to my.UIC.edu type Time Ticket in the search box and follow options for “Check Registration Eligibility.” To access on-line registration, go to my.UIC.edu. If you have questions, contact the UIC Registration Help Line at registration@uic.edu.

Registration for Summer and Fall 2021 classes begins soon and the overall schedule can be found at https://registrar.uic.edu/current-students/calendars/time-ticket-schedule/. We plan to offer a large number of on-campus, in-person classes with the expectation that a significant number of individuals in our community will be vaccinated before the start of the fall semester. Because we expect distancing to continue to be required, sections with enrollment of more than 100 students will be remote, either synchronously or asynchronously, as determined by the professor in charge of the class. Most sections of classes with enrollment of fewer than 100 students will meet on campus and follow all public health protocols, including required masking and distancing. This will mean that for most on-campus classes, all of the students enrolled in the class will not be able to attend in-person every day, so they will have the ability to view recorded/streamed lectures when not present in the classroom. Because we expect the availability of vaccines to increase, and state and local health and safety protocols to evolve over the coming months, specific information about which classes will be on campus, and how in-person attendance will be managed will not be announced until the end of this semester, at the earliest. The exception to this is sections with 100+ enrollment, which will be delivered remotely. Additionally, accommodations will be made for students who for health reasons are unable to attend classes on-campus. The delivery of graduate and professional classes will be determined by the departments and colleges.

As we plan for a return to more on-campus classes, we are also investigating how to provide more space for students to study and to stream classes while on campus in the safest possible way. Thank you for your patience as we continue to navigate this complex and unprecedented situation.

Note that students are required to complete Title IX Sexual Assault Prevention training. Please monitor your university e-mail for a notification on training. If you have questions about the Title IX hold, contact the Title IX Coordinator at TitleIX@uic.edu or 312-996-8670.

If you have a hold (advising hold, financial hold, Title IX training hold, etc.), you will not be allowed to register, drop classes or make any registration changes. You are able to view a description and reason for the hold at https://my.UIC.edu. Please check holds status often. Holds are placed periodically throughout the year.

Finally, some housekeeping and other notes. Update Emergency Contacts in https://my.UIC.edu. UIC strongly encourages you to use the Mental Health Contact and a Contact if Missing. Descriptions of how these contacts are used can be found in the my.UIC.edu portal. Sexual harassment in higher education is against the law. If you believe you are being harassed, please contact UIC’s Office for Access & Equity at (312) 996-8670 or visit their website at http://www.uic.edu/depts/oae/. Forms are available for voter registration at the Office of the Registrar lobby and online at http://www.elections.il.gov/. Please take a moment and register to vote. Textbook titles, prices and ISBN can be found via my.UIC.edu. Please note that a listing of required materials is dependent upon faculty submitting information on required materials.

Best wishes for a successful semester from the Office of the Registrar.

Regards,

Robert Dixon

University Registrar

For more information, please contact:

