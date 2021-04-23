Dear UIC Students, Faculty, and Staff:

The Summer 2021 CTA U-PASS program will operate differently than in the Fall and Spring semesters.

For Summer 2021 ONLY, the CTA U-PASS will be available for any full-time summer session student that elects to OPT-IN prior to the June 18 deadline. Unfortunately, no exceptions can be made for missing this deadline.

All students are in OPT-OUT status by default (including staff taking a summer course load).

Student that wish to activate the benefit must OPT-IN at go.uic.edu/summer_upass. This benefit is only available to full-time (6+ credit hours for undergraduate/professional, 5+ credit hours for graduate) summer session students.

The Summer U-PASS will be active from May 12, 2021 through August 11, 2021.

The deadline to OPT-IN for the Summer U-PASS is June 18 at midnight (CST). After June 18, the OPT-status cannot change for the duration of the summer session.

Students who drop below full-time status prior to the deadline will have their U-PASS deactivated.

Students who OPT-IN, but are not registered as full-time students will not be eligible and will not be assessed the fee.

To OPT-IN to the Summer 2021 CTA U-PASS program, students must visit go.uic.edu/summer_upass. For students obtaining a new U-PASS for the summer session can request delivery at go.uic.edu/pickup_upass. For students with existing U-PASS cards, the standard policies on lost/replacement cards will still be enforced.

For the Summer 2021 U-PASS OPT-IN application, visit go.uic.edu/summer_upass.

For the U-PASS Alternate Pickup form, visit go.uic.edu/pickup_upass.

Sincerely,

Rex Tolliver

Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs

For more information, please contact:

ID Center

idcenter@uic.edu