Summer COVID-19 guidance

Dear faculty, staff and students,

As a reminder, current COVID-19 safety measures remain in place for the duration of the summer semester.

COVID-19 vaccines are the most effective protection against serious illness, hospitalization and death.

Masks continue to be required in classrooms, lecture centers, research labs, the libraries and learning/success centers, health care settings, and on UIC shuttles and buses. Masking is recommended in other settings, including at events, but it is a choice based on personal assessment of risk.

COVID-19 saliva testing continues to be available at Student Center East, Student Center West and the Behavioral Sciences Building, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. UI Health offers UIC saliva testing onsite for employees. For additional information about mandatory testing groups, preparing for the test and obtaining test results, visit the COVID-19 saliva testing webpage.

Faculty, staff or students who test positive for COVID-19 at a non-UIC testing location should continue to report test results using the UIC COVID-19 Reporting Tool. Test results from on-campus saliva testing locations will be automatically reported to UIC contact tracing.

Healthcheck and Daily Pass tools are no longer used on campus, effective May 9, and not required for entry to specific buildings on campus, including the libraries.

Faculty, staff and students traveling for essential university business domestically and internationally must follow COVID-19 university travel guidance.

UIC continues to follow community levels of transmission. Chicago and Cook County are currently in a level of high transmission. It is anticipated that we may start the fall semester with the current measures in place and adjust as community and campus transmission is evaluated. Communication about specific safety measures will be provided closer to the fall semester.

Most importantly, please stay home if you are ill or have COVID-19 symptoms to protect the health of your colleagues and classmates.

Sincerely,

Javier Reyes

Interim Chancellor

Robert Barish, MD, MBA

Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs

Susan Bleasdale, MD

Chief Quality Officer and Assistant Vice Chancellor for Quality & Patient Safety