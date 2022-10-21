Support for our Iranian students, faculty and staff

Dear UIC community,

At the University of Illinois Chicago, the strength of our community comes from the diversity of our students, faculty and staff, who help us reflect the world. Our shared grief over senseless acts of violence and brutality rooted in repression and discrimination reminds us to continue to live the values of our university — to be inclusive, to treat each other with dignity and respect, and to provide a safe and supportive environment for each other.

Your well-being is our utmost concern. For our Iranian students, faculty and staff who are distressed by events in your home country, there are several support resources available on campus.

For students, you can contact the Office of the Dean of Students, the Campus Advocacy Network and the Counseling Center, which offers private, confidential services as well as drop-in space or peer support groups. You can also connect with your professors if you need academic support.

For faculty and staff, support services are available through the State Employee Assistance Program, UIC Employee Assistance Service and the Campus Advocacy Network.

Sincerely,

Javier Reyes

Interim Chancellor

Karen Colley

Acting Provost