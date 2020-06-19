Supreme Court decision on DACA

Dear UIC Community,

On Thursday, June 18, the United States Supreme Court ruled that the Trump administration acted improperly in terminating the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. This means that the DACA program will continue, at least for the foreseeable future. We celebrate and fully support this decision as we know it will have a positive impact on many of our students and their families, and it reflects our longstanding commitment to our undocumented students and their academic and professional ambitions.

Created in 2012, DACA is a program that provides work permits and protection from deportation for immigrants who migrated to the U.S. before the age of 16 and qualified for the program, benefiting approximately 42,000 immigrants in the state of Illinois and nearly 800,000 nationwide.

DACA students, we want you to know that we will continue to support you and stand with you and your families. Your hard work and your contributions to UIC and to our communities have positively impacted our campus, our state and the nation.

The Office of the Vice Provost for Diversity, the Rafael Cintron Latino Cultural Center and the Counseling Center will host a virtual celebration on the DACA decision on Tuesday, June 23 at 1 p.m. All students, faculty and staff are welcome to join a discussion of the decision and share your perspective on this historic moment. Please RSVP online if you plan to attend.

In order to support our students in light of this legal decision, we have expanded UIC Student Legal Services for legal counseling, DACA renewals and applications. Visit https://dos.uic.edu/student-legal/ for information. Should you have any additional needs please contact, Tanya Cabrera, Assistant Vice Provost for Student Inclusion at tcabrera@uic.edu or 312-355-0011. You can also learn more about resources and campus updates on this issue at dream.uic.edu

Sincerely,

Susan Poser

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

Robert Barish

Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs

Amalia Pallares

Associate Chancellor and Vice Provost for Diversity