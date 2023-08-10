The Office of the Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services in collaboration with the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Strategic Marketing and Communications, Office of Diversity, Equity and Engagement and Student Affairs will host a “Taft Hall Renovation Information and Q&A Town Hall.” A project to renovate Taft Hall, a general-use classroom building located on the east side of UIC’s campus, is about to begin. Since the project has a broad range of UIC stakeholders, this virtual webinar will share information on the scope and goals of the classroom building renovation, answer questions and gather feedback from participants.

When:

Thursday, Aug. 24

Noon-1 p.m.

Where:

The virtual town hall will take place via live Zoom webinar.

RSVP:

Please RSVP in advance.

Questions and feedback will be accepted via the Zoom webinar Q&A during the event.

For any other accommodation needs, please email pspm@uic.edu.

The Taft Hall Renovation Information and Q&A Town Hall has been designated as an approved event.

For more information, please contact:

Jonathan Fair

jonfair@uic.edu

pspm@uic.edu